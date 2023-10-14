Bigg Boss 17 banned in THIS country, here’s why

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2023 4:50 pm IST
Bigg Boss 17: Per episode, Salman Khan is getting paid Rs…
Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is the most loved and controversial reality show and is popular across the globe. The show’s 17th season is set to go on air tomorrow, October 15 and fans are super excited to watch the contestants and host Salman Khan back this year.

Show Banned In United Kingdom?

As fans are eagerly waiting to know who is participating in the show as contestants here is bad news for the producers as it will not air in the United Kingdom (UK), as per latest reports. It is said that due to rights issues, the show will not be aired on Colors TV in the UK.

The report in Asia Live reads that the show might not go on air due to rights issues and it will impact the business of the producers. It is also reported that broadcasters had already locked a number of sponsorship agreements for this season.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants List

  • Ankita Lokhande
  • Vicky Jain
  • Neil Bhatt
  • Aishwarya Sharma
  • Munawar Faruqui
  • Anurag Dobhal
  • Mannara Chopra
  • Sunny Arya
  • Abhishek Kumar
  • Isha Malviya
  • Jigna Vora

More names of the contestants are still awaited.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.

