Bigg Boss 17: Contestants speak in Telugu, video goes viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 continues to be a mix of interesting and sometimes dull moments, but certain contestants are consistently keeping the entertainment quotient high. A recent viral clip on Instagram showcases Mannara Chopra and Arun Srikanth Mashettey engaging in a lively Telugu conversation during one of the tasks on ‘Bigg Boss Hindi.’

During the nomination tasks, Arun was heard saying, “Cheddam cheddam anni cheddam (We will do everything)”. After this Mannara can be heard saying, “Naaku nuvvu challenge chesi. (You are challenging me)”.

The duo’s Telugu banter caught the attention of Bigg Boss, who humorously welcomed them with, “Bigg Boss Telugu mein aap sabhi ka swagat hai” (Welcome everyone to Bigg Boss Telugu). Watch the viral video below.

Check out reactions below.

Arun, hailing from Charminar, Hyderabad, effortlessly flaunts his Hyderabadi style, adding a unique charm to the show that viewers seem to love. Fans are particularly enthusiastic about Arun’s Hyderabadi touch, appreciating the regional flavour he brings to the show.

Mannara Chopra, on the other hand, is known for her work in the Telugu film industry with lead roles in movies like Thikka, Rogue, and Jakkanna.

The viral clip has sparked excitement among fans, and social media is abuzz with discussions about the duo’s Telugu banter. As the show progresses, viewers can look forward to more such entertaining moments that add a regional flair to the national platform of Bigg Boss 17.