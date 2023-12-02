Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Hyderabad’s Arun breaks down [Video]

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar took over hosting duties on the “Shukravaar ka Vaar” episode of Bigg Boss 17 as Salman Khan skipped the shoot due to unknown reasons. In tonight’s episode, the spotlight is going to be on the eviction of one of the beloved contestants, Sunny Arya, popularly known as Tehelka Bhai.

It is going to be one of the most emotional episodes of BB 17 as Karan Johar will be announcing Sunny Arya’s elimination from the show due to a grave violation of the house rules. In a promo for the upcoming episode, Karan shared the unfortunate news, stating, “Because of breaking Bigg Boss’ major rule, you are being evicted from the house.” The breach in question was Sunny’s involvement in a physical altercation with fellow contestant Abhishek during a heated argument.

The teaser also shows Arun Mashettey, Sunny’s closest friend in the house, breaking down in tears. He is seen pleading with Karan Johar and Bigg Boss, requesting forgiveness for Sunny and urging them not to evict him. The camaraderie between Sunny and Arun has been evident since the beginning of the game, making Sunny’s departure an emotional blow for his friend.

In tears, Arun expressed his difficulty in continuing the game without Sunny’s support. And now, all eyes are on how Tehelka Bhai’s absence will impact on Arun’s journey in the Bigg Boss house.

