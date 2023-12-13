Bigg Boss 17 Elimination: Khanzaadi safe, Vicky Jain OUT?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is heating up with the introduction of the captaincy task, bringing new excitement after two months. Apart from these new twists, fans are also curious to know who will walk home this week. The spotlight now shifts to the four nominated contestants in the danger zone – Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt (nominated for the entire season).

Bigg Boss 17 Eliminations For 9th Week

In a surprising turn of events, the latest voting results on Bigg Boss Vote.com have revealed that Vicky Jain, known for his engaging gameplay, finds himself at the bottom among the nominated contestants. Contrary to popular opinion, Abhishek Kumar is leading the votes, followed by Khanzaadi in second place.

Despite speculations about Neil Bhatt or Khanzaadi facing elimination, it appears that Vicky Jain may be at risk. Sources suggest that Vicky and Abhishek are likely to secure their positions in the house due to their consistent entertainment value and gameplay. Only time will tell about which unlucky contestant will walk out this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Munawar Faruqui Become First Captain

Munawar has reportedly won the first captaincy task to become the first captain of Bigg Boss 17. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the changes Munawar Faruqui’s captaincy will bring, as he now holds the power to assign duties and influence the course of events in the Bigg Boss 17 house for the upcoming week.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to discover who will be eliminated this week.