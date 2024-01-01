Bigg Boss 17: For 11 weeks, Rinku Dhawan & Neil Bhatt got paid Rs…

Mumbai: New Year 2024 brought a dramatic twist to Bigg Boss 17 as the latest weekend ka vaar episode witnessed a double elimination, leaving both viewers and housemates in shock. While Rinku Dhawan’s elimination was quite expected, the surprise came when Neil Bhatt’s name was also announced, concluding their 11-week journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Let’s check how much they earned from their over 2-month stint in BB 17 house.

Neil Bhatt’s Bigg Boss 17 Total Remuneration

Neil Bhatt, known for his role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, participated in Bigg Boss 17 alongside his wife Aishwarya Sharma. Reports suggest that Neil charged approximately Rs 7-8 lakh per week, bringing his total earnings to around Rs 80 to 88 lakh from his stint on the show.

Rinku Dhawan’s Bigg Boss 17 Total Remuneration

Actress Rinku Dhawan, recognized for her role in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, reportedly earned Rs 4 lakhs per week during her stay in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Her total earnings for the 11 weeks stand at around Rs 45 to 50 lakhs.

Additionally, inside sources reveal that Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has also faced elimination from BB 17. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for the upcoming story on his earnings.