Bigg Boss 17: FOUR contestants reach finale week, Ankita OUT

Mumbai: As the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 17 grand finale on January 28 approaches, fans are eager to know all the details, including the finalists, winner, runner-up, and the coveted prize money.

Ahead of finale, the makers conducted a unique torture task, bringing an unexpected twist to the game.

The house was divided into two teams for the task – Team A comprising Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Mannara Chopra, and Team B with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya.

In the latest episode, Team A completed their task, setting the stage for a shocking move by Bigg Boss. Reports from insiders reveal that Team A has been given a special power to determine the fate of Team B contestants.

4 Contestants Nominated

In an unexpected move, Team A has decided to nominate all the members of Team B – Ankita, Vicky, Isha, and Ayesha – for the next elimination round.

Bigg Boss 17 Finalists

This strategic decision not only puts Team A in a favorable position but also secures their spots as the first four finalists of Bigg Boss 17. The confirmed finalists are Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.

As the tension builds up, all eyes are now on the upcoming elimination, leaving fans curious about who will be eliminated from the finale race. The finale week promises to be an intense and thrilling ride for both contestants and viewers alike.

What’s your take on this? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.