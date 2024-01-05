Bigg Boss 17: Good news for all Abhishek Kumar fans, check here

Mumbai: The hashtag ‘Nation Supports Abhishek’ is currently dominating Twitter after the news of Abhishek Kumar’s elimination from Bigg Boss 17 went viral. The controversy ensued after a physical altercation with Samarth Jurel, where Abhishek allegedly slapped Samarth in response to mockery about his mental health.

Amidst the outcry from fans and celebrities condemning the decision to eliminate Abhishek, recent updates from The Khabri suggest a surprising twist. Contrary to earlier reports, Abhishek Kumar is said to be still within the Bigg Boss 17 sets, despite his elimination by Ankita Lokhande.

Abhishek Kumar’s Re-entry In Bigg Boss 17

The latest buzz indicates that Abhishek Kumar is slated to re-enter the Bigg Boss house during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Additionally, there are speculations that host Salman Khan will express his support for Abhishek Kumar and might slam Samarth and Isha for provoking Abhishek.

While these developments are creating a buzz among fans, an official confirmation is eagerly awaited to provide clarity on Abhishek Kumar’s status in the Bigg Boss 17 journey.

