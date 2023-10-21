Kangana Ranaut, Munawar Faruqui’s reunion today

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui has quickly become one of the most talked-about contestants on Bigg Boss 17. With just a week into the reality show, the stand-up comedian has already won the hearts of fans and secured a special place among housemates too.

This weekend is bound to be exciting, as Munawar Faruqui is set to face none other than Kangana Ranaut, the host of his former show Lock Upp’. Kangana will be gracing in today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her upcoming film, ‘Tejas’. This much-anticipated reunion is expected to be full of interesting conversations and insights.

During their meeting, Kangana is likely to engage in a candid and engaging chat with Munawar Faruqui, who was the winner of ‘Lock Upp’ hosted by her. Given her experience and strong opinions, Kangana might also offer some valuable suggestions to Munawar regarding his gameplay in Bigg Boss 17.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this reunion, anticipating a blend of laughter, wisdom, and entertainment that this interaction promises to bring.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.