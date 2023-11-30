Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar to remove Tehelka Bhai from show?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is heating up, and latest promo suggests that contestant Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka Bhai, might be in trouble. In the past, participants have been swiftly removed for aggressive behavior, and it seems Tehelka Bhai might face a similar fate.

Major Fight In Bigg Boss 17

In a shocking promo for tonight’s episode, Sunny Arya can be seen grabbing fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar by the neck during a disagreement that ensued after a heated argument between Isha Malviya and Arun Mahashetty. Abhishek intervened in support of Isha, leading to Tehelka Bhai’s reported outburst.

Promo #BiggBoss17, #IshaMavliya ko lekar Jhagdha, Abhishek ke sath hue Tehelka aur Arun Physical pic.twitter.com/55otO26xuS — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 29, 2023

This is not the first instance of Sunny Arya displaying aggressive behavior. Previous warnings seem to have had little impact on his conduct. The latest incident has heightened concerns among both viewers and the show’s makers.

Tehelka aka Sunny Arya ko Bigg Boss ne already 2-3 times warning dae di hai. Wo kaafi physical hojate hai arguments/fight mein. Iske pehle unhone chair, cloth container, chappal utha ke phekhe the.



Shayad Iss baar unhe badi punishment milegi, dekhthe hai Rinku ji ko bachane ke… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 29, 2023

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai’s Elimination On Cards?

Sources suggest that in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, host Karan Johar is expected to address this situation and announce the consequences for Tehelka Bhai’s actions. There is speculation that he may face elimination from the show due to his physical altercation with Abhishek Kumar.

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to see how the makers and host Karan Johar will handle this latest controversy, and whether Tehelka Bhai will be given another warning or be removed from the Bigg Boss 17 house.

What's your take on this? Comment below.