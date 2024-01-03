Bigg Boss 17: ‘Makers have FIXED winner,’ Anurag Dobhal reveals

Mumbai: With the finale of Bigg Boss 15 just around the corner in January, the show’s creators are keeping things exciting by adding new surprises every day. The contestants are putting in their best efforts to spice up the controversial reality show and secure a spot in the finale.

Social media is buzzing with discussions about who will emerge as the winner and finalists of Bigg Boss 17. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the grand finale, eager to see which contestant will claim the coveted title.

Is Bigg Boss 17 Winner Fixed Already?

And now, recently evicted contestant Anurag Dobhal’s statement on the winner of Bigg Boss 17 has raised eyebrows. Anurag, who exited the reality show through an unexpected elimination earlier this week, voiced his concerns about the fairness of the competition in a recent interview with DNA.

According to Anurag, his eviction experience convinced him that Bigg Boss is no longer solely based on audience votes. He alleged that the show’s makers have a fixed winner in mind and will favour one of their favourites. He said, “Inka winner fix hai” (Their winner is fixed).

Anurag’s elimination from Bigg Boss 17 occurred on Monday in a surprise eviction that was not decided by viewer votes but by the opinions and majority vote of the housemates. This has led to criticism from many who deem the eviction unfair, with Anurag himself expressing disappointment and slamming the show’s producers for such a decision.

As the reality show approaches its finale expected in the last week of January, discussions among viewers are intensifying about potential winners and finalists. Some believe that either Munawar Faruqui or Ankita Lokhande will take home the trophy. Only time will.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.