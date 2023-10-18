Bigg Boss 17: Munawar to Navid, check salaries of all contestants

Mumbai: The highly anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 17 has kicked off, and fans are glued to the updates about the contestants and the exciting happenings in the house. With a total of 17 contestants vying for the winner’s title, the competition is fierce right from the start.

In the first week, three contestants have already been nominated for elimination, adding to the anticipation and thrill of the show.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Bigg Boss is the salaries that celebrities command to be a part of the show. Each year, the stars choose to step away from their lavish lifestyles and embrace the Bigg Boss experience, charging a substantial amount for their participation.

As the latest season unfolds, fans are curious to know just how much the contestants are earning this year. Have a look here. (Below numbers are as per various media portals).

Bigg Boss 17 Highest Paid Contestant

If the reports floating on internet are to be believed, TV actresses Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma are the highest paid participants on Bigg Boss 17. They are reportedly getting paid a hefty amount Rs 11-12 lakhs per week.

Bigg Boss 17 Salaries

Ankita Lokhande — Rs 12L per week

Aishwarya Sharma — Rs 11-12L per week

Mannara Chopra — Rs 10L per week

Munawar Faruqui — Rs 7-8L per week

Neil Bhatt — Rs 7-8L per week

Abhishek Kumar — Rs 5L per week

Jigna Vora — Rs 7.5L per week

Isha Malviya — Rs 7.5L per week

Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider) — Rs 7.5L per week

Rinku Dhawan — Rs 4L per week

Navid Sole — Rs 4L per week

Sana Raees Khan — Rs 6L per week

Vicky Jain — Rs 5L per week

Soniya Bansal — Rs 5L per week

Sunny Arya — Rs 3.5L per week

The salaries of the celebrities are always a hot topic of discussion, reflecting the value they bring to the show. The figures usually vary significantly based on the celebrity’s popularity, fame, and influence in the entertainment industry.

