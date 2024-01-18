Bigg Boss 17: Not Ayesha Khan, makers to remove Vicky Jain and…

Mumbai: The upcoming elimination round is the hottest topic of discussion among Bigg Boss 17 viewers right now. In the intense 14th week, one or two unlucky contestants will be walking out of the show after coming very close to the finale week.

This week’s nominees are — Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Isha Malviya. Buzz has it that the makers are planning for a surprise double elimination this week. Many believe Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan will leave BB 17, but recent voting trends show a different story.

Ayesha, Isha, Vicky or Ankita: Who will get evicted from Bigg Boss 17?

Contrary to expectations, Ayesha Khan is leading the vote count, surpassing even the popular Ankita Lokhande. The current bottom two contenders appear to be Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain. Speculation is rife that Isha’s journey might conclude this week alongside Vicky.

As the suspense builds, the upcoming eviction promises a heart-wrenching moment for those bidding farewell. Only time will reveal who secures a spot in the coveted finale. Let’s wait and watch.

