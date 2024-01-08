Bigg Boss 17: Only 2 safe, 7 contestants face next elimination

Mumbai: One of the most-watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is now gearing up for its grand finale on January 28. Host Salman Khan, in the latest weekend ka vaar episode, dropped a bombshell by announcing the date, leaving all contestants tensed.

The show has now entered its 13th week. New week comes with new elimination. The upcoming evictions are going to be interesting as viewers will get to see a couple of unlucky contestants walking out of the show just a few days before the finale.

According to insiders, the nominations for the 13th week have already taken place inside the show and it will showcased in tonight’s episode.

In a shocking update, not 3 or 4 but seven contestants are up for elimination this week. Yes you read that right! Only Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande are safe in the house and all other contestants are nominated for the next eviction round.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominated Contestants 13th Week

The list of nominated contestants includes —

Abhishek Kumar

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Ayesha Khan

Mannara Chopra

Samarth Jurel

Vicky Jain

Munawar Faruqui

Fear of elimination is palpable among the housemates, with speculations pointing towards Samarth Jurel or Arun Srikanth Mashettey being the likely candidates to bid farewell next. Who do you think will get eliminated next? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.