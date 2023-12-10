‘Bigg Boss 17’ oustee Sana Raees Khan finds Ranbir Kapoor ‘tempting’

During a recent conversation, she shared her fantasy where she mentioned her wish to go on 'Temptation Island India' with Ranbir

Published: 10th December 2023 2:31 pm IST
Mumbai: Sana Raees Khan, who is the latest contestant to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 17’, said that she finds Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor “tempting”.

During a recent conversation, she shared her fantasy where she mentioned her wish to go on ‘Temptation Island India’ with Ranbir.

Sana spoke about Ranbir Kapoor, and said: “I would want my ‘pyaar ki pariksha’ to happen with none other than Ranbir Kapoor. I really find him very tempting and I feel it would be an experience like no other to go on an unknown island with him and test a relationship.”

Talking about his latest release ‘Animal’, she said: “I got to know that he has been killing it at the box office with his new looks and powerful role in his recent movie. Now that I am out of the Bigg Boss house, I would surely go and watch his film. I am pretty sure I will get more tempted now!”

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.

