Bigg Boss 17 reunion at Falaknuma Palace: Arun meets Salman Khan

Mumbai: Hyderabad’s grand Taj Falaknuma Palace became the spot for a heartwarming Bigg Boss 17 reunion as popular contestant Arun Srikanth Mashettey, known for his signature Hyderabadi humor, met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The interaction between the two was nothing short of a fan moment.

For those unaware, Salman Khan is currently in Hyderabad for the shooting schedule of his much-anticipated film Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna, another crowd favorite, has also joined the Hyderabad schedule.

Taking to Instagram, Arun shared a photo with his wife, Mashettey Malek, posing alongside Salman Khan at the grand Falaknuma Palace. The couple looked thrilled. He posted the same photo on Insta stories with a heartfelt caption, saying, “Mashallah, Alhamdulillah,” expressing his gratitude and excitement.

Arun, one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 17, gained a massive fan following during his time on the show, thanks to his laid-back attitude, humor, and effortless use of the Hyderabadi dialect. His unique style and charismatic personality quickly earned him the title of “Hyderabadi potta,” affectionately given by none other than Salman Khan himself. Salman often praised Arun’s genuine personality and the touch of Hyderabad he brought to the national stage.

Though Arun concluded his Bigg Boss journey in fifth place, he left the show with a huge fan base and widespread admiration.