Bigg Boss 17: Tentative list of 12 contestants with photos

Mumbai: With the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the frenzy surrounding the reality show remains undeterred, as ardent fans continue to eagerly anticipate the arrival of Bigg Boss 17. Though there is no official confirmation on the premiere date yet, speculations are rife that the new season hosted by Salman Khan might arrive on Colors TV in September last week or October first week.

In keeping with tradition, speculations about the potential contestants for the new season have started circulating across the internet, igniting discussions among fans and social media pages. It is being said that 3 or 4 contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 might enter the 17th season. Makers are reportedly in full talks with several celebrities. Let’s have a look at some of the names that have surfaced online, fueling the fervour for another season of entertainment, drama, and intrigue. Here’s a tentative list of the contestants.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants List

1. Jiya Shankar

2. Manisha Rani

3. Aishwarya Sharma

4. UK 07 Rider (Anurag Dobhal)

5. Neil Bhatt

6. Arjit Taneja

7. Gia Manek

8. Kanika Mann

9. Alice Kaushik

10. Sunanda Sharma

11. Abhishek Malhan

12. Kanwar Dhillon

However, there is no official confirmation on the aforementioned names yet.

Which celebrity contestant do you want in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.