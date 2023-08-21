Bigg Boss 17: Premiere date, theme, contestants and more

Mumbai: Fans can’t keep calm as India’s most watched controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is around the corner. The excitement among the audience is reaching new heights, brimming with curiosity to uncover every aspect of the upcoming season.

From the much-anticipated theme to the intriguing lineup of celebrity contestants and the premiere date, enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats, ready to immerse themselves in the latest updates and embark on another rollercoaster ride of entertainment, speculation, and high-voltage drama after Bigg Boss OTT 2. Let’s have a look at all the crazy updates about the 17th season.

Buzz has it that Bigg Boss 17 might start airing from September last week or October first week. First promo shoot is likely to take place soon. However, an official announcement on the premiere date is still awaited.

Theme

Rumours are rife that makers are planning for singles vs couples theme this year. “The makers are thinking about roping in three couples and six singles contestants and have approached several known names. However, they’re still discussing a few other options for this year’s theme as the team wants Bigg Boss 17 to be a huge success like Bigg Boss 16,” a source was quoted saying in Filmibeat.

Bigg Boss 15 had the jungle theme and season 16 was all about the circus.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants List

Several popular names from the television industry are expected to enter Bigg Boss 17. It is being said that makers are approaching more popular Indian YouTubers for the upcoming season considering the massive success of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Some of the names that are doing rounds on the internet are — Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Gia Manek, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma and more.

Host

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 and has been associated with the show for several years now, will be returning to the 17th season of BB on television soon. Like every year, he is expected to demand a hefty remuneration for the whole season. Exact amount is yet to be disclosed.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB 17 and other reality shows.