Bigg Boss 17: THIS finalist to exit show with briefcase money?

Mumbai: The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 have been finally revealed, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The recent elimination saw Vicky Jain bidding farewell to the house, paving the way for intense discussions on social media regarding the remaining contestants. The five finalists of BB 17 are — Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande.

Now, fans are curious about the mysterious briefcase filled with a huge amount of money, a tradition that has always added an extra layer of excitement to the grand finale. Contestants will face a crucial decision just hours before the winner is announced – whether to take the briefcase and exit the show or continue the journey for the coveted title.

The question on everyone’s mind is – Who will exit the finale by picking up the briefcase this year?

Arun Mashettey To Lift Briefcase?

Speculations are rife about the potential winners, with Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande emerging as strong contenders. Abhishek Kumar is anticipated to secure the runner-up title, followed by Mannara Chopra. There is a possibility of Arun choosing to walk away with the briefcase which is said to contain an amount ranging from Rs 10 to 15 lakhs.

Viewers and loyal fans have shared their predictions with us, with many believing that Arun may opt for the sure shot and exit the finale with the money in hand. However, the ultimate outcome remains uncertain, and everyone will have to patiently await the grand finale night to witness the unfolding of this nail-biting conclusion.

Who do you think will pick the briefcase in Bigg Boss 17 finale? Comment your opinion below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.