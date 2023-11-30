Bigg Boss 17: Wild card entry tomorrow, he is from BB 16!

Mumbai: In an effort to make Bigg Boss Season 17 the most thrilling one yet, the makers are pulling out all the stops with daily twists and turns. Wildcard entries and special guests have become integral to the show’s charm, and this season is no different.

Abdu Rozik In Bigg Boss 17

Last week, the house was abuzz with Orry’s presence, creating quite a stir among the contestants. Now, anticipation is building for this weekend ka vaar, as a familiar face is set to make a return – none other than Abdu Rozik! If you remember, Abdu was part of the Bigg Boss 16 lineup.

Abdu Rozik (Instagram)

While there’s no official confirmation on whether Abdu will be entering the house as a wildcard contestant, inside sources hint that he might grace the show as a special guest for a couple of days, much like Orry did last week.

Abdu Rozik will make an appearance in tomorrow's Weekend ka Vaar shoot. Chances are, he will enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as a Guest rather than entering as a Wild card. #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 29, 2023

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Abdu’s re-entry will shake things up in the Bigg Boss 17 house and add more spice to the already dynamic show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for updates on the weekend ka vaar to find out what surprises Abdu Rozik has in store for the contestants and viewers alike!