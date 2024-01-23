Bigg Boss 17 winner changed by makers? Munawar Faruqui OUT

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is just a few days away from the grand finale and social media is abuzz with discussions about who will lift the trophy this year. The extravagant grand finale is set to take place on January 28. Ahead of it, fans are busy discussing the potential winner.

The top 5 finalists of BB 17 are — Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar. Vicky Jain became the latest contestant to get evicted from the show. And now, all eyes are on the winner!

Will Munawar Faruqui Win Bigg Boss 17?

Munawar Faruqui has emerged as a fan favourite and he has been trending big ahead of the finale. ‘Iconic winner Munawar’ has taken X by storm with over 1.5M tweets today. If you open any social media platform, you will find one name everywhere — Munawar Faruqui.

Majority of the viewers and even many celebrities believe he will clinch the title, but a recent tweet from Bigg Boss Tak suggests a different outcome.

Contrary to social media trends, the tweet hints that Munawar Faruqui may not emerge as the winner. Speculation is rife that the show’s makers might favour either Mannara Chopra or Ankita Lokhande and make one among them the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

The viral tweet says, “#MunawarFaruqui might be leading on social media polls, but he will not win Bigg Boss 17. He is expected to be the runner-up as per the channel’s plan. BOOKMARK OR SAVE THE TWEET!”

With the grand finale approaching, the question of who will ultimately win Bigg Boss 17 remains uncertain. Only time will tell.

Who do you think is the deserving winner?