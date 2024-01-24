After Vicky Jain, next contestant to exit Bigg Boss 17 finale is...

Mumbai: Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 17 saw a shocking elimination in which Vicky Jain bid farewell to the show, leaving just five contenders vying for the coveted title. The top 5 finalists unveiled by Bigg Boss are — Ankita Lokhande, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar.

As the grand finale looms, suspense fills the air. There will be no eliminations until January 28 and the next eviction will happen directly on the finale night. Viewers are now eagerly anticipating who will secure a spot in the top 3 and which lucky contestant will lift the trophy this year.

Bigg Boss 17 Finale Elimination

Surprising everyone, the latest voting trends indicate that Ankita Lokhande is currently receiving the least number of votes, while Arun Srikanth Mashettey is ahead in the race. Munawar Faruqui is leading as always followed by Abhishek and Mannara.

So, as per the voting, Ankita might leave the house next on the grand finale night and Arun might secure his spot in the top 4. Despite this, the unpredictable nature of Bigg Boss keeps fans guessing, with speculations about the possibility of Ankita making it to the top 3 as she the popular face of television.

Voting for the finale is already underway. Fans are engaged in supporting their favourite contestants, and with the unpredictable nature of the show, anything can happen on the grand finale night.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 finale.