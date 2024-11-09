Bigg Boss 17’s Arun Mashettey accused of ‘disrespecting’ Namaz

Hyderabad: YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Arun Srikanth Mashettey, known for his lighthearted and humorous reels, is facing criticism following his latest ‘Jummah special’ video.

The Instagram reel features Arun dressed in a traditional white thobe, offering Namaz, while his wife, Mashettey Malek, playfully questions him, “Yeh Nazila kon hai?” In the video, Arun appears to ignore her question, focusing on his prayer.

The content seems intended as a humorous take on husband-wife dynamics, which has been a popular theme in his previous posts.

While many of Arun’s followers appreciated his relatable content, a segment of viewers has expressed displeasure, interpreting the video as disrespectful to Salah or Namaz.

Some social media users commented on the inappropriateness of using prayer as content material. One netizen wrote, “Do not make fun of Salah for content that gives you nothing but likes and comments. Consider this a request, thanks.” Another said, “Arun bhai, please don’t joke about Namaz. I respect you, and that’s why I’m saying this nicely.”

Despite the backlash, some fans defended Arun saying, “People are getting sensitive for no reason! I’m Muslim, and I appreciate their efforts to normalize a Muslim household’s culture.”

Arun, who celebrated both Ramadan and Bakrid this year, is often praised for his commitment to promoting peace and secularism, celebrating diverse religious traditions with sincerity and same spirit.