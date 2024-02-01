Bigg Boss 17’s Ayesha Khan bags work in Hyderabad, deets inside

Insiders reveal that Ayesha Khan replaced Eesha Rebba as the choice for the special number in the movie

Mumbai: Social media influencer and actress Ayesha Khan, who gained popularity during her stint as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 17, is back in the headlines. This time, it’s for bagging a project in the Telugu film industry.

According to the latest updates, Ayesha Khan has secured a role in an item song for the upcoming Tollywood movie, “Gangs Of Godavari,” featuring Vishwak Sen in the lead. Neha Shetty plays the female lead in the film.

Insiders reveal that Ayesha Khan replaced Eesha Rebba as the choice for the special number in the movie. The shoot for the track concluded recently, marking another milestone in Ayesha’s career.

Notably, Ayesha Khan has previously worked in a couple of Telugu projects. She has played a significant role in the 2022 Telugu movie “Mukhachitram.” Fans are eager to see her upcoming performance on the big screen.

