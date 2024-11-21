Bigg Boss 18: And, the new Time God title goes to him

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 continues to heat up as the competition saw contestants push themselves to the limit to secure the coveted Time God title.

The Time God task, known for its grueling nature, tested the endurance and determination of the housemates with a torture task this week. Rajat Dalal exited the competition early, leaving the remaining contestants to battle it out. After hours of physical and mental trials, five participants –Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Tajinder Bagga, and Eisha Singh stood tall as the final contenders.

Digvijay Rathee Becomes Bigg Boss 18 Time God

The task is said to have over and we have the name of the contestant who won it. It is none other than Digvijay Rathee. Yes, you read that right! He is the new Time God of the house.

Fans are eager to see how he wields his newfound power, as the Time God role often shifts alliances and strategies inside the house.

Week 7 Nominations

This week’s nomination ha seven contestants in the danger zone. They are —

Karanveer Mehra

Vivian Dsena

Digvijay Rathee

Avinash Mishra

Chahat Pandey

Kashish Kapoor

Alice Kaushik

Who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 18? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and upates on Bigg Boss 18.