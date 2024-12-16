Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang’s blue gown is talk of town, see price

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 continues to dominate the television scene, captivating audiences with its intense drama, fiery confrontations, and unexpected alliances. But beyond the battles and bonds, the show also serves as a fashion platform for participants who often display an array of styles and outfits which garners a lot of attention from the BB fans.

Among all the contestants, actress Chum Darang has emerged as a fashion icon and fans are saying that she is the most well dressed contestant of this season. Chum has been consistently making headlines for her chic wardrobe choices and trendy looks.

During the last weekend ka vaar, she stole the spotlight in a stunning electric blue sequin cut-out gown. The eye-catching dress has fans talking and for those looking to recreate her look, be prepared to splurge as this dazzling gown is priced at a hefty Rs 25,000.

Chum’s wardrobe on Bigg Boss 18 has been a perfect mix of cute and classy, making her one of the most fashionable contestants this season. From casual chic to glamorous evening wear, she has managed to set a high bar for style inside the house. Check out some of her looks below.

