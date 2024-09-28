Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shehnaaz Gill’s name goes viral

Mumbai: The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18 is all set to make a grand return, and excitement is at its peak. With Salman Khan back as the host, the controversial reality show promises another thrilling season, and fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere.

This season has a unique theme centered around the past, present, and future, which sets it apart from previous editions. As part of this theme, several former contestants are rumored to re-enter the house.

Names like Munawar Faruqui, Shilpa Shinde, Abdu Rozik, and Vicky Jain have already been circulating online. But the latest name to join this list is none other than Shehnaaz Gill, the beloved Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

Shehnaaz Gill In Bigg Boss 18?

In a new teaser released by Colors TV on Instagram, Bigg Boss teases the involvement of a fan-favorite ex-contestant. In the video, Bigg Boss says, “Bigg Boss jaante hai ki iss post par Anita apne favourite ex contestant ko tag karegi.” Soon after, Anita Hassanandani tags Shehnaaz Gill in the comments, sending fans into a frenzy.

The teaser, captioned “Future mein kheli jaane waali move par, Bigg Boss ki hai pehle se nazar,” has left fans wondering if Shehnaaz will indeed return to the Bigg Boss house in a senior capacity for the 18th season.

More About Her

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her bubbly nature and chemistry with the late actor Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13, has remained a fan favorite. Her journey in that season earned her immense popularity, which led to her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan. Now, fans are eager to see what Shehnaaz will bring to Bigg Boss 18 if her return is confirmed.

As the buzz around the show grows, fans can only wait and watch what twists and surprises await in this upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Do you want Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 18? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.