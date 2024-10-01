Bigg Boss 18 contestants: Urmila Matondkar’s name shocks fans

Mumbai: The much-loved yet controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 is set to begin this weekend and fan excitement is already through the roof. The makers have been teasing audiences with intriguing promos featuring host Salman Khan, keeping the buzz alive. This season’s theme, titled “Time ka Tandav”, has only added to the anticipation, with rumors swirling about the potential contestants.

What’s particularly interesting this year is the notable shift in the lineup. Unlike previous seasons, there will be no participation from YouTubers or influencers, with the show focusing instead on actors and other well-known public figures.

Urmila Matondkar In Bigg Boss 18?

Latest name that has left fans stunned is of Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, a popular figure from the 90s. Yes, the Judaai star is said to be in talks with the show’s makers, and if negotiations go as planned, Urmila could be entering the Bigg Boss 18 house. This development has sparked a wave of excitement, as Urmila has largely remained out of the reality TV spotlight.

However, this news comes amid reports of personal turbulence for the actress. According to reports, Urmila has allegedly filed for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage. Reports suggest that the divorce was filed four months ago in Bandra, Mumbai, and is not mutual. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 4, 2016, have always remained private about their relationship.

While Urmila’s participation in Bigg Boss 18 remains unconfirmed, the show’s first official contestant has already been revealed. Television actress Nia Sharma has been announced as part of the lineup. gg Boss 18 is scheduled to premiere on October 6, and fans are eagerly awaiting the official contestant list.