Bigg Boss 18 eviction: Female star to exit, check bottom 3 names

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 edges closer to its grand finale, the competition is heating up. 14 contestants are still in the race. This week, the nomination list has shocked fans, with a staggering 8 contestants now at risk of eviction.

Nominated contestants for Week 10

Rajat Dalal

Chahat Pandey

Shilpa Shirodkar

Yamini Malhotra

Karanveer Mehra

Digvijay Rathee

Shrutika Arjun

Chum Darang

Bigg Boss 18 Latest Voting Trends

According to the latest voting trends, Karanveer Mehra is currently leading the pack, with Digvijay Rathee following closely behind in second place. Rajat Dalal secures the third spot, while Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, and Chahat Pandey trail behind.

Bigg Boss 18 Elimination Predictions

The bottom two contestants, Yamini Malhotra, and Shilpa Shirodkar, are facing a tough time, but insiders suggest that Shilpa, despite being in last place, may be saved by the makers. On the other hand, Yamini Malhotra could be the one to exit next. Shrutika is in bottom 3 but she is safe as she has clinched the new Time God title. She is safe for next two weeks.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the results to see who will stay in the race for the finale and who will be eliminated next. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.