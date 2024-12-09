Bigg Boss 18: Fans call for eviction of these 2 celebs this week

With no eliminations over two weeks, fans are now demanding a double eviction in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th December 2024 11:25 am IST
Bigg Boss 18: Fans demand eviction of these 2 celebs this week
Bigg Boss 18 contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 has left fans frustrated, as yet another Weekend Ka Vaar concluded without an eviction. Hosted by Farah Khan, the episode saw no contestants leaving the house, marking the second consecutive week without eliminations.

Viewers were particularly disappointed as they were anticipating the ouster of Sara Arfeen Khan and Kashish Kapoor, who have been on the audience’s radar for their perceived lack of contribution to the show. However, their stay was extended, and no other evictions were announced.

Bigg Boss 18 Nominations, Eliminations updte

With no eliminations over two weeks, fans are now demanding a double eviction in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. Six contestants have been nominated for the 10th week’s eliminations:

  • Digvijay Rathee
  • Chahat Pandey
  • Tajinder Bagga
  • Edin Rose
  • Vivian Dsena
  • Karanveer Mehra

Bagga, Edin should be out, say fans

Tajinder Bagga has been at the receiving end of widespread criticism for weeks now. Fans argue that his lack of involvement in major tasks and limited entertainment quotient make him one of the least impactful contestants. Social media is abuzz with calls for his exit, with many branding him as “boring” and “inactive.”

Similarly, Edin Rose has also found herself in the audience’s crosshairs. While she entered the show as a wildcard contestant with much promise, fans believe she has not lived up to expectations.

The anticipation for this weekend’s episode is higher than ever, as viewers hope the makers will address their demands and bring in some much-needed excitement with a double eviction. Let’s wait and see.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th December 2024 11:25 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button