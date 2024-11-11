Bigg Boss 18: Fans declare WINNER already, not Karanveer Mehra

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 completes its fifth week. The popular reality show has been delivering its fair share of drama, eliminations, and surprising alliances. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has been a rollercoaster of emotions and strategies, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. And, fans now have a clearer picture of who stands where in the competition.

One contestant, in particular, has caught the viewers’ attention and is being touted as the potential winner. Guess who?

Will Vivian Dsena Win Bigg Boss 18?

He is none other than Vivian Dsena. Yes, you read that right! Fans are buzzing on social media and are telling that the actor’s strong game, charisma, and consistent performance make him the top contender for the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. Despite the presence of other popular contestants like Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra, Vivian’s supporters are confident he has the edge.

“Vivian Dsena is already a favorite to win Bigg Boss 18 as of now,” posted The Khabri, a popular source for Bigg Boss updates. “Let’s see if any competitor can emerge in the upcoming days, or if it’s going to be a one-sided show.”

Additionally, Vivian has been consistently ranking high in social media polls and is frequently the subject of discussion on platforms like X, where he’s become the most talked-about contestant.

Here’s what fans are saying.

Vivian Dsena is Bigg Boss 18 winner! — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) October 18, 2024

Vivian Dsena: A man of few words, but a legacy built with every performance



JANTA KA LADLA VIVIAN



~ ADORABLE ~ — ᴀᴅᴏʀᴀʙʟᴇ ɢɪʀʟ ♛ (@Adorable_Girl__) November 9, 2024

Yes he is winning!



JANTA KA LADLA VIVIAN — YP (@yatin822) November 9, 2024

It is going to be ONE SIDED show if #KaranveerMehra doesn’t level up his game



JANTA KA LADLA VIVIAN#VivianDsena — Lakshya (@IamLakshya_) November 9, 2024

'Bolta nahi hun, Bajata hun' 🔥



So rude, Mr Vivian DSena. Please do it again!! #VivianDSena is the truly deserving winner of #BiggBoss18 & the song is so apt!



VC: Vivian DSena pic.twitter.com/SeyvjbQYh2 — ANIKA (@iauthoranika) November 5, 2024

Vivian DSena is miles ahead of everyone in Bigg Boss 18—he’s the clear winner!



KEEP SHINING VIVIAN — RazzaqKhan (@EddieGu2029) November 6, 2024

Vivian Dsena is a great contestant with a lot of endurance and looks like a winner material

KEEP SHINING VIVIAN — Naseer Pathan (@_Pathan__Sahab_) November 6, 2024

With weeks still to go, Bigg Boss 18 is far from over, but viewers are eagerly watching to see if Vivian can maintain his lead and ultimately take home the title. Do you think Vivian Dsena has what it takes to win Bigg Boss 18? Comment below.