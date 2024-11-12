BB 18: Fans demand Rajat Dalal’s removal for threatening Vivian

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is known for its high-drama moments, and the upcoming episode promises to deliver just that, with Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena once again at the center of a heated confrontation.

Rajat has often accused Vivian of being biased and not handling his responsibilities fairly.

Vivian Dsena Vs Rajat Dalal In Bigg Boss 18

The duo, who have been embroiled in several arguments throughout the season, found themselves clashing once more, this time over an incident involving Vivian allegedly caught sleeping.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Rajat confronts Vivian, saying, “Toh tu so raha tha na, yeh keh raha tha,” questioning his actions. Vivian quickly retaliates, asking, “Kya tumne mujhe soते hue dekha?” (Did you see me sleeping?).

Vivian, maintaining his cool, responds, “Tum bolte ho na mera lehza, meri tehzeeb yahi hai. Tereko jo lagta hai woh laga.” He defends his tone and mannerisms, but Rajat isn’t backing down.

The situation escalates when Rajat threatens Vivian, saying, “Mai kisi din bahar jaunga or tu yahi reh jayega. Tu yaha rahega na to soch ke rahega or tu bhot kuch kho gya hai.”

The brewing tension between Rajat and Vivian is sure to keep Bigg Boss 18 fans on the edge of their seats, with many wondering how the duo’s rivalry will unfold.

The brewing tension between Rajat and Vivian is sure to keep Bigg Boss 18 fans on the edge of their seats, with many wondering how the duo's rivalry will unfold.