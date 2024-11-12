Bigg Boss 18: Fans want him to get evicted, call him ‘useless’

Mumbai: The drama in Bigg Boss 18 has escalated as the show enters its sixth week, and fans are buzzing about who should be eliminated next. Last night’s nomination task took an interesting turn when Time God Vivian Dsena became the house’s postman, dressed up in a playful costume to manage the nomination process.

Contestants lined up to the house’s telephone booth, contacting Vivian one by one to nominate their fellow housemates for eviction.

Week 6 Nominated Contestants List

So, after the task got completed, the contestants who got nominated this week include —

Chum Darang

Tajinder Bagga

Shrutika Arjun

Digvijay Rathee

Rajat Dalal

Kashish Kapoor

Karan Veer Mehra

Tajinder Bagga To Get Evicted From Bigg Boss 18?

Discussions about which housemate should get evicted next have already begun. It seems that the majority of fans have already singled out one contestant they believe should leave the house — Tajinder Bagga.

According to several viewers, Bagga’s participation has been “minimal” compared to his housemates, leading fans to question his role in the show.

The demand for Bagga’s eviction has been loud and clear on social media. “Bagga should be evicted this week. He’s useless,” commented one viewer. Another remarked, “Bagga ji ka samay ho gaya ab unko ravana kar dena chaiye show se”.

Do you also think Tajinder Bagga deserves to go home this week? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.