Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 nears its grand finale, the spotlight is firmly on Vivian Dsena, one of the most popular and promising contestants this season. Known for his sharp gameplay and strategic moves, Vivian has managed to capture the hearts of viewers and is widely seen as a potential winner.

But along with his impressive performance, there’s another factor that’s been making headlines – his hefty remuneration for being on the show.

Vivian Dsena’s Earnings in Bigg Boss 18

It is said that Vivian Dsena is the highest-paid contestant this season, commanding a whopping Rs 5 lakh per week for his stay in the Bigg Boss house. With the show having completed 11 weeks so far, his total earnings are estimated to be around Rs 55 lakh.

How Does This Compare to Previous Seasons?

While Vivian’s remuneration is impressive, it is worth noting that the overall pay scale of contestants in Bigg Boss 18 appears to be lower compared to previous seasons where several high-profile celebrities reportedly earned significantly higher amounts.

Meanwhile, Vivian’s fans have been vocal about their support, hailing his gameplay and cheering him on as the finale approaches. Social media is flooded with appreciation for his composed demeanor and clever strategies. Many fans believe he has a strong chance of taking home the winner’s trophy.

As the finale looms closer, all eyes are on Vivian Dsena. Will his skills and fan support help him win Bigg Boss 18? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.