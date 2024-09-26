Bigg Boss 18: Makers reveal name, face of first confirmed senior

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 18 is just 10 days away from its grand premiere, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The show’s promos have been dropping daily, teasing an electrifying new season. There’s also talk of past contestants being a part of BB 18 given the new season’s ‘time’ theme.

One of the biggest reveals so far has been about a confirmed contestant, and it’s none other than Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde. Yes, you read that right! The makers themselves hinted at Shilpa’s return, sharing a teaser that has already created a stir on social media.

Shilpa Shinde’s Bigg Return To Bigg Boss 18

In the promo shared by the show’s creators, Shilpa is seen receiving a message from Bigg Boss, which says, “Bigg Boss jaante hai ki Shilpa bahut jald apne favourite star ke saath kaam karne wali hai,” leaving her visibly thrilled. The cryptic message suggests that Shilpa is gearing up for an exciting opportunity with none other than Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan.

Shilpa herself shared the clip on her social media, expressing her excitement, writing, “Omg… Meri dobara lottery lagne wali hai! Mujhe dobara @beingsalmankhan ji ke saath ru-baru hone ka golden chance milne wala hai. BB sahi pakde na?”

Shilpa Shinde: A Fan Favorite

For those unfamiliar, Shilpa Shinde is a popular Indian television actress best known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! on &TV. In 2017, she participated in Bigg Boss 11, where she became a household name and eventually took home the winner’s trophy.

Since then, Shilpa has remained a favorite among reality TV fans, having also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Though the specifics of Shilpa’s role in Bigg Boss 18 remain undisclosed, her re-entry has already sparked excitement and speculation. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether she’ll be a contestant, mentor, or part of some other twist this season.

Are you excited to see her back in Bigg Boss 18? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.