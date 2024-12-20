Bigg Boss 18: Names of 5 contestants behind Digvijay’s exit

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has witnessed one of the most shocking evictions of the season. The housemates were given a task by Bigg Boss in which they were asked to name one contestant they believed didn’t deserve a place in the house, and the majority chose Digvijay Rathee. As a result, he was eliminated, leaving both housemates and fans emotional.

A promo of the eviction has also been released. Contestants like Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh were seen in tears as Bigg Boss announced Digvijay’s exit. The decision has sparked outrage among fans, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment.

Digvijay Rathee (Image Source: X)

So, who were the contestants that named Digvijay for eviction? The following housemates voted against him:

Rajat Dalal

Avinash Mishra

Eisha Singh

Sara Arfeen Khan

Vivian Dsena

Meanwhile, a few housemates stood by Digvijay and voted for others:

Chum, Karanveer, Chahat, and Digvijay himself named Yamini Malhotra. Shilpa Shirodkar named Eiden Rose.

The drama doesn’t end here. A double elimination has been planned for this week. Apart from Digvijay, another contestant will be eliminated based on audience votes. The suspense surrounding who will be the next to leave is keeping fans on edge.

Who do you think will walk out next? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.