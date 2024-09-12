Bigg Boss 18: Names of TWO seniors go viral, fans excited

Mumbai: Fans are buzzing with excitement as the much-anticipated Bigg Boss 18 gears up to hit the screens soon. With a potential premiere date of October 6 or 7, updates about the new season are already creating a stir online.

Insiders suggest that the upcoming season will feature a unique twist, with makers planning to bring back ex-contestants to add extra spice to the show. Not just this, the new season might have a time travel theme, which could bring back iconic tasks, contestants, and situations from previous seasons.

So far, two names of the seniors have surfaced: Abdu Rozik and Munawar Faruqui.

Abdu Rozik In Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik (Instagram)

Abdu, who won hearts in Bigg Boss 16, is confirmed to return in a special role for Bigg Boss 18. He will host several segments, bringing his signature charm to the show. “I’m excited to bring my energy to these special segments,” Abdu shared with ETimes, expressing his enthusiasm for the new role.

Vicky Jain Drops Hint About Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

There are hints that Munawar Faruqui may also return as a senior contestant in Bigg Boss 18. Vicky Jain teased his comeback during a recent shoot of Laughter Chefs.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcements, thrilled to see their favorite contestants return in this season of Bigg Boss!

