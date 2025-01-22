Bigg Boss 18 reunion: Munawar joins; Karanveer, Rajat not invited

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 concluded last week on January 19, with Karanveer Mehra being announced as the winner and Vivian Dsena finishing as the first runner-up. Ever since the show ended, fans have been waiting to see their favourite jodis and contestants together outside BB house. And Vivian’s BB success bash came as a treat to all those fans.

The star-studded event was attended by many celebrities, including ex-contestants Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, and several contestants from BB 18. The highlight of the evening was Vivian cutting a massive celebratory cake alongside his wife, Nouran Aly, making it a night to remember for all present.

Vivian Dsena celebrated his Bigg Boss 18 success with ex-contestants and his friend. With 'Kings win trophies, Legends win the hearts' written on his cake. pic.twitter.com/n3OzQkzm8v — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 22, 2025

However, fans couldn’t help but notice the absence of Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra and second runner-up Rajat Dalal from the gathering. Speculation is rife as to why the duo was missing, with many pointing out that they were spotted filming for Elvish Yadav’s podcast in Mumbai on the same day.

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karanveer Mehra with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. pic.twitter.com/V7PtItEdI8 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 21, 2025

Rajat Dalal x Elvish Yadav shooting for the Elvish Podcast.🔥

Bhaichara always on top! pic.twitter.com/fprNVXtzOR — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 21, 2025

While the exact reason for their absence remains unclear, Vivian’s bash has certainly set the tone for more post-Bigg Boss celebrations and reunions. Fans are now looking forward to seeing more contestants come together outside the BB house.