Bigg Boss 18: ‘Sara Arfeen Khan, pack your bags’, say fans

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has now entered its week 9, and the drama continues to heat up inside the house. While last week saw wildcard contestant Aditi Mistry eliminated, viewers were left perplexed when there was no eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Many fans took to social media to express their displeasure, accusing the makers of cancelling the eviction to protect controversial contestant Tajinder Bagga.

Bigg Boss 18 Nominations Week 9

As the nominations for week 9 have been announced, the contestants who are at risk of elimination this week are —

Karan Veer Mehra

Digvijay Rathee

Sara Arfeen Khan

Kashish Kapoor

Chum Darang

Shilpa Shirodkar

Fans demand Sara Arfeen Khan’s elimination

Among these names, a major section of the audience is calling for Sara Arfeen Khan’s eviction. Fans have been vocal on social media, expressing their frustration over her presence on the show. Many believe it’s time for Sara to leave, as she has not managed to create enough positive impact on the audience, with her on-screen moments failing to leave a mark.

On the other hand, there are speculations about the possibility of the makers saving Sara. Some fans are predicting that Kashish Kapoor or Chum Darang could be eliminated instead.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting to see who will make the cut and who will be sent home. Let’s wait and see.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.