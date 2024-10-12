Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan reveals why she chose Islam

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 wraps up its first week, it has already sparked controversies, with contestants making headlines both inside and outside the house. Among the current housemates, actress Sara Arfeen Khan and her husband, celebrity life coach Arfeen Khan, are being viewed as strong contenders for the season.

The couple found themselves in the spotlight in one of the recent episodes following a heated conversation between Arfeen Khan and fellow contestant Karanveer Mehra. The latter made a controversial remark about Sara’s conversion to Islam, alleging that she was pressured into changing her religion after marrying Arfeen, who is a Muslim.

Karanveer’s comment did not go well with the couple, prompting Arfeen to publicly address the sensitive issue.

In a calm yet firm response during the episode, Arfeen clarified, “I never pressurized my wife to convert her religion for me.” His statement quickly gained attention.

Meanwhile, Sara Arfeen Khan, who recently gave an interview to Siddharth Kannan prior to joining Bigg Boss 18, provided further insight into her decision to embrace Islam. She explained that her choice was driven purely by personal conviction and not by external pressures.

“For some reason, I had a lot of Muslim friends from all over the world. I attended a lot of debates about religions. I’ve read the Bible, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Quran. When it comes to religion, there is nothing right or wrong—there is just a calling. And I followed that calling. At the time, Arfeen and I weren’t even married, and I wasn’t sure if I would marry him because this was a huge decision,” she revealed.

“I must give it to Sara’s father—he supported her like anything. I wasn’t even aware of her conversion until later. Her family was very accepting, and my parents didn’t have an issue with it either,” Arfeen said in the interview.

The couple, married since 2009, shares a beautiful life together and are parents to two children: Zidane and Aizah.

Outside the Bigg Boss house, Arfeen Khan is a well-known life coach who has worked with Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, along with CEOs, students, and professionals worldwide. His seminars on peak performance are held in both the UK and Mumbai, and the family currently resides in Dubai.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.