Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa is richest; Net worth of all top 7 finalists

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 approaches its grand finale on January 19, the top seven contestants have been garnering significant attention among viewers. Here’s a brief overview of each finalist and their net worth.

Net worth of Bigg Boss 18 finalists

1. Shilpa Shirodkar

A renowned actress from the 1990s, Shilpa Shirodkar made a successful comeback to television with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013. With an impressive net worth of Rs 237 crore, she stands as the wealthiest finalist this season. Her journey in the house has been marked by grace and resilience, making her a strong contender for the top spot.

2. Rajat Dalal

A fitness influencer and former weightlifter, Rajat Dalal has captivated audiences with his dedication to health and fitness. His net worth is estimated at Rs 16.8 crore. Throughout the season, Rajat earning him a dedicated fan base.

3. Vivian Dsena

Known for his roles in popular TV shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Vivian Dsena boasts a net worth of Rs 20 crore. His charismatic presence and strategic gameplay have made him a standout contestant, with many predicting his place in the finale and as potential winner.

4. Eisha Singh

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Eisha Singh (Instagram)

An actress recognized for her performances in Ishq Subhan Allah and Sirf Tum, Eisha Singh has a net worth of Rs 25 crore. She also enjoys a huge fan following.

5. Avinash Mishra

Best known for his roles in Yeh Teri Galiyan and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Avinash Mishra’s net worth is between Rs 5 to Rs 6 crore. His strong gameplay has contributed a lot during his journey in the house.

6. Chum Darang

An actress and model, Chum Darang gained recognition for her role in Badhaai Do. With a net worth ranging from Rs 7 to Rs 8 crore, she has brought a unique charm to the house. Her authenticity and cultural representation have resonated with a broad audience.

7. Karanveer Mehra

Known for his roles in Pavitra Rishta and Ragini MMS 2, Karanveer Mehra’s net worth is estimated between Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore. His leadership qualities and straightforward approach have been both his strengths and challenges, making his journey in the house noteworthy.

As the finale approaches, fans eagerly await to see who will emerge victorious. Each contestant has brought their unique flair to the show. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 18? Comment below.