Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar’s reported per week salary

Mumbai: Shilpa Shirodkar, once a celebrated name in Hindi cinema, has returned to the limelight as one of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan. Known for her elegance and charm in the 90s, Shilpa is now proving her mettle in India’s biggest reality show.

Entering the house six weeks ago, Shilpa has been steadily carving her place among the strongest contenders. What we have noticed o far is her gameplay has a perfect balance of strategy and grace, as she refuses to let the intensity of the competition overshadow her real personality. This unique approach has earned her praise from viewers, with many appreciating her ability to stay true to herself while playing the game.

One of the highlights of her journey so far is her genuine camaraderie with fellow contestants. Her friendships have become a talking point. But do you know how much is Shilpa charging for her participation in Bigg Boss 18?

Shilpa Shirodkar’s Bigg Boss 18 Remuneration

Reports suggest that Shilpa is one of the highest-paid contestants this season. Her weekly remuneration is estimated to be between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, which means she has already earned approximately R 15-18 lakh for her six-week stint.

As the competition heats up, fans are eager to see if Shilpa will continue her impressive run and make it to the finale. What’s your take on Shilpa Shirodkar’s performance? Do you think she can take home the trophy? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.