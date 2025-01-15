Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar’s total remuneration for 14 weeks

Mumbai: One of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar, has officially been eliminated from the show, leaving behind the top six finalists. Her eviction took place last night during a special midweek elimination task, conducted by Omung Kumar, the renowned designer of the Bigg Boss house.

Omung entered the house with a heartfelt surprise for Shilpa, handing her an emotional letter from her husband. Overcome with tears, Shilpa read the letter aloud in front of the housemates, which left everyone emotional. Moments later, she received another letter from Bigg Boss, announcing her eviction.

As Shilpa exits the race to the finale, let’s take a look at her total earnings from the show.

Shilpa Shirodkar Bigg Boss 18 Salary

A well-loved actress with a strong fan following, Shilpa reportedly became the second-highest-paid celebrity of this season. It is said that she earned approximately Rs 2.5 lakhs per week. Staying in the house for 14 weeks and 3 days, her total earnings are estimated to be around Rs 35–37 lakhs.

With the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale just around the corner on January 19, the competition now intensifies among the top six contestants — Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, and Vivian Dsena. Fans eagerly await to see who will claim the coveted trophy this weekend. Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out!