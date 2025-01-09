Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun evicted; her earnings for 94 days

Mumbai: Shrutika Arjun has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house in a shocking mid-week elimination. The talented and popular contestant was nominated alongside Chahat Pandey and Rajat Dalal, but the decision to send her home has sparked outrage among viewers.

Many fans believe Shrutika deserved a spot in the finale and argue that her eviction was unfair, especially when compared to contestants like Shilpa Shirodkar, who some feel contributed less to the show. But do you know how much she earned from Bigg Boss 18?

Shrutika Arjun Bigg Boss 18 Fee

Shrutika’s journey in Bigg Boss 18 has been nothing short of remarkable. She spent over 13 weeks in the house, enduring intense tasks, strategic gameplay, and emotional ups and downs.

It is said that the makers paid Shrutika somewhere around Rs. 1.5 lakh per week for her participation. For her 13 weeks and 3 days in the house, equivalent to roughly 94 days, Shrutika earned approximately Rs. 20.14 lakh during her stint on the show.

Double elimination this week

Shrutika’s eviction marks the first half of a double-elimination twist planned by the show’s makers this week. The second elimination is set to take place during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, bringing down the list to top 7 this week.

Another surprise mid-week eviction has been in the last week too that will further narrow the competition to the top 6 contestants.

As Bigg Boss 18 moves closer to its grand finale, the competition is only heating up. With more twists and surprises in store, viewers eagerly await the next eviction and the reveal of the top 6 contestants who will battle it out for the coveted Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.