Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga’s reported earnings for 9 weeks

Mumbai: One of the most controversial yet underwhelming contestants of Bigg Boss 18, Tajinder Bagga, has been evicted from the show. The announcement of his eviction was made during the weekend episode shoot last night and his elimination will be showcased in Sunday’s episode.

Bagga, who was nominated alongside Digvijay Rathee, Chahat Pandey, Edin Rose, Vivian Dsena, and Karanveer Mehra, managed to survive multiple eviction rounds but finally saw his journey come to an end.

Tajinder Bagga’s Bigg Boss 18 Remuneration

Bagga reportedly charged between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1 lakh per week for his stay in the Bigg Boss house. With a total stint of nine weeks, his earnings from the show are estimated to be between Rs 7.2 lakh and Rs 9 lakh.

Fans React to his elimination

Tajinder Bagga’s eviction has sparked a wave of reactions from fans and viewers, many of whom expressed relief over his exit. On social media platforms, several users commented on his “lackluster” presence in the house.

Many fans also pointed out that Bagga struggled to form meaningful connections with other contestants and failed to provide the entertainment factor expected in Bigg Boss.

Let us know your thoughts on Bagga’s eviction in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.