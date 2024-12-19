Bigg Boss 18: Time God Shrutika Arjun’s earnings per week

Mumbai: The excitement in the Bigg Boss 18 house is reaching a fever pitch as the finale edges closer. The latest ‘Time God’ task has once again shaken up the dynamics among the housemates. Shrutika Arjun emerged victorious in this crucial task and has claimed the coveted title of the ‘Time God,’ securing her place as one of the key players in the house.

Shrutika’s win has not only earned her immunity from elimination for the current and upcoming week but has also boosted her popularity among fans.

Known for her strategies and lively personality, she has brought a fresh energy to the show, quickly becoming a household name. Her unique approach to tasks and candid interactions with fellow contestants have garnered her a strong fan base.

Shrutika’s Earnings in Bigg Boss 18

As fans wait to see how the game and alliances will change inside the house after Shrutika’s win, many are curious about how much the actress is earning for her participation in the show. Shrutika Arjun is said to be charging between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh per week. With the show currently in its 10th week, her earnings are estimated to be between Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh so far.

Though Shrutika is nominated for elimination this week, her immunity from the ‘Time God’ task ensures her safety, allowing her to focus on further strengthening her game. Fans are eagerly watching how this immunity will impact her alliances and the overall house dynamics as tensions rise with the finale approaching.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.