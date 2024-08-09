Bigg Boss 18: Truth behind Kritika Malik’s participation news

Mumbai: Social media influencer Kritika Malik gained widespread popularity after her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3 alongside her husband Armaan Malik and his first wife Payal Malik. Reports surfaced online suggesting that she will be next seen in Bigg Boss 18.

A viral social media video featured Payal Malik confirming that Kritika, also known as Golu, had been offered BB 18, and she encouraged fans to spread the word. Fans were excited to see Kritika Malik on Salman Khan’s show.

Is Kritika Malik Really Entering Bigg Boss 18?

Despite strong buzz and fan excitement, it has been confirmed that Kritika, also known as Golu, will not be entering the upcoming season of the reality show.

Payal has now clarified that no member of the Malik family will be participating in the show. In a recent vlog, she revealed that their experience on Bigg Boss OTT 3 brought too much attention to their personal lives, particularly the dynamic of Armaan’s two marriages, overshadowing their individual performances.

“Some people still have affection for us and want to see us on Bigg Boss 18. However, none of us in the family wish to participate in the show,” Payal shared. “The audience tends to focus on the drama surrounding our family—such as Armaan’s two marriages—rather than appreciating an individual’s performance or game on the show.”

While the Malik family has declined further involvement in Bigg Boss, Payal hinted that they are open to participating in other reality shows.

Bigg Boss 18 is expected to launch in the first week of October and the show’s makers are reportedly approaching several interesting names from the entertainment industry.

