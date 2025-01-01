Bigg Boss 18 voting: Who is at what position? Vivian tops

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is moving closer to its grand finale and only two weeks are left know the ultimate winner of this season. With 10 contestants still in the house, tensions are running high as fans eagerly await the results of this week’s eliminations.

Seven contestants are nominated for eviction this week: Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Shrutika Arjun. Voting lines are open, and fans are rallying behind their favorites to ensure they secure a spot in the finale.

Voting Trends: Vivian Leads the Race

Current voting trends reveal that Vivian Dsena is dominating with the highest number of votes, followed by Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra. Shrutika Arjun and Chahat Pandey remain in the middle of the pack, while Eisha Singh and Kashish Kapoor find themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Vivian DSena

Rajat Dalal

Avinash Mishra

Shrutika Arjun

Chahat Pandey

Eisha Singh

Kashish Kapoor

Danger Zone: Eisha or Kashish?

With Eisha Singh and Kashish Kapoor in the danger zone, speculation is rife about who will be evicted this week. Insider buzz suggests Kashish Kapoor might be the one to leave the house, though nothing is confirmed yet.

As the grand finale draws near, every vote counts, and fans are leaving no stone unturned to save their favorite contestants. Who will secure their spot in the finale, and who will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.