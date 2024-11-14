Bigg Boss 18: Who will get evicted next? Bottom 2 names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is its sixth week and tensions are at an all-time high as the elimination round approaches. With seven contestants up for nomination, fans are eagerly tracking the voting trends to see who might be sent home this weekend.

The nominated contestants this week include Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Rathee, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Tajinder Singh Bagga, and Kashish Kapoor.

Week 6 Voting Trends

Based on current voting trends, Karan Veer Mehra is leading with the highest number of votes. Known for his strategic gameplay, Karan has won over the audience, securing him the top position this week.

Following him closely is Rajat Dalal, who is also safe with significant support from fans. Both Karan and Rajat have managed to create a substantial lead over the rest of the housemates.

Here’s the ranking as per the latest trends:

Karan Veer Mehra

Rajat Dalal

Digvijay Rathee

Shrutika Arjun

Chum Darang

Kashish Kapoor

Tajinder Singh Bagga

Bigg Boss 18 Bottom 2 Contestants

This week, Kashish Kapoor and Tajinder Bagga are at the bottom, putting them at the highest risk of elimination. Rumors circulating from sources close to the show suggest that Tajinder may be the next to exit the Bigg Boss house.

Fans of the contestants continue to rally support, but Tajinder’s low involvement and reserved approach seem to be working against him.

As the elimination episode draws near, Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting to see if these predictions hold true. Will Tajinder be the one to walk out, or will there be a surprising twist?

