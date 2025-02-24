Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra still awaits prize money

Mumbai: Karan Veer Mehra, a popular actor known for his roles in TV shows like Pavitra Rishta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and movies like No One Killed Jessica and Mere Dad Ki Maruti, recently won Bigg Boss 18. His journey in the entertainment industry began in 2005 with the hit show Remix, and since then, he has built a strong fan base with his versatile performances.

Apart from his acting career, Karan also gained recognition for his fearless participation in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. His charm, honesty, and down-to-earth personality helped him connect with audiences, ultimately leading him to victory on two of India’s biggest reality shows.

Recently, Karan appeared on Bharti Singh’s podcast, where he opened up about his time inside the Bigg Boss house and the overwhelming support from fans after his win.

Two Big Wins: Bigg Boss 18 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Before winning Bigg Boss 18, Karan also conquered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty. He shared that it was his first show with Colors TV, and he now feels a strong bond with the channel.

Karan said: “Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was my first show with Colors. Now I don’t intend to leave this channel. Colors makes you a name. 50 lakhs is the winning amount for Bigg Boss 18 and it’s yet to come. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s money has come, and the car that I won is going to arrive in a few days. I didn’t get the chance earlier, so I got it booked now.”

Karan revealed that his focus wasn’t on winning but on enjoying the experience. “It’s a personality show, and people liked who I am,” he said. His genuine nature connected with viewers, leading him to victory.

He also expressed gratitude for the love he’s receiving from fans, especially from supportive aunties who continue to shower him with blessings.

Helping Others with His Success

Karan has plans to use his Bigg Boss winnings to sponsor the education of his staff’s children. His thoughtful gesture shows how much he values the people who support him.