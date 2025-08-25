Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, opened with a grand premiere on August 24, introducing 16 celebrities into the house. Among them, the most surprising entry was veteran actress, lawyer, and social activist Kunickaa Sadanand. Known for her bold roles in Bollywood and her outspoken nature off-screen, her presence promises to add both drama and depth to the show.

Kunickaa was born on February 27, 1964, in Mumbai. Her father, Manjunath Sadanand, was from South India and her mother, Kalyani, was of Punjabi-English background. She has four siblings, including filmmaker Kabir Sadanand and fashion designer Shivani Tijori.

Personal Journey

Kunickaa’s life has been full of challenges and brave choices. She married at the age of sixteen, but the marriage ended soon. She has a son named Arihant from that marriage. In 1999, she married Vinay Lall and has another son, Ayaan. She was also in the news for her relationship with singer Kumar Sanu, which she later spoke about openly.

Film and TV Career

Kunickaa started her film career with Kabrastan in 1988. She went on to act in more than 100 films. She is best remembered for roles in Beta, Gumraah, Khiladi, Karan Arjun, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. On TV, she appeared in shows like Swabhimaan, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini, and Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls. She also worked as a producer and released music albums.

Work Beyond Films

Apart from acting, Kunickaa is known for her social work. She started Tara Charitable Trust in 2005 to help the underprivileged and is part of NGO CHIP for children’s health and education. In 2018, she also became a lawyer after completing her law and forensics studies.